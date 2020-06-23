Job/Education Fair Set for Wednesday at Clarion Mall

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, PA CareerLink®, Clarion County, and the Clarion Mall is hosting a Job/Educational Fair on Wednesday, June 24.

The event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.

The following are some of the participating businesses who will be in attendance: Abraxas; Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol; BC3 @ Brockway; C93; Clarion Bathware; Clarion County Home Makers; Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center; Community Resources for Independence (CRI); County of Clarion; Edward Jones; ESS (Education Management & Staffing Solutions); Kronospan; New Light Inc.; PA Pride; The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties; Triangle Tech, Inc. (Pittsburgh); U.S. Census; Universal Forest Products; Venango Training & Development Center, Inc.; and WRC Senior Services (Highland Oaks) and WRC Senior Services (In Home Solutions).

If your business would like to be a part or if you have any questions and concerns related to the event, emails and calls can be directed to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at tracy@clarionpa.com or 814-226-9161.

