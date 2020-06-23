Local Man Faces Charges for Resisting Arrest, Having ‘Metal Knuckles’

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges following an incident where he allegedly resisted arrest and was found in possession of a set of “metal knuckles.”

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Bryce William Dittman, of East Brady.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 6, Clarion County Sheriff’s Deputies Swartzfager and Burney were at a location in East Brady when they observed an individual who appeared to be Bryce William Dittman, a man wanted by Clarion County Probation.

When the deputies approached the vehicle where the individual was sitting and asked him for identification, he stated he did not have one, and when asked his name, he said he did not have to provide one. He was then told he was being detained by the deputies until a positive identification could be made.

The individual’s photo was then taken and sent to the probation office, and it was confirmed the individual was, in fact, Bryce Dittman.

When deputies then asked Dittman to step out of the vehicle, he refused. He then locked the doors of the vehicle and refused to unlock them. Deputy Burney then gained entry to the vehicle through the driver’s side window, and Dittman was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

During a search of Dittman’s person, the deputies found a pair of black metal knuckles in his left front pocket, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Dittman through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on June 18:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

