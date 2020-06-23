Man’s Facebook Post About Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Girl Prompts Investigation

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are investigating an alleged incident of statutory sexual assault.

According to police, an unknown, middle-aged, white male posted “disturbing criminal information” on Facebook about having sexual relations with a 14-year-old female victim.

The report issued by police states the incident occurred in the City of Erie sometime between May 1 and June 12.

Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the Facebook user to help further the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse.

The investigation is ongoing.

