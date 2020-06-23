Marcella Ann (Kopnitsky) Schuckers, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born in Punxsutawney on June 08, 1952, a daughter of the late John Cooper Kopnitsky and Ruby (Geist) Kopnitsky.

Marcella was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and went on to attend the Art Institute in Pittsburgh.

She worked in various jobs over her lifetime, and finally retired from Sensus in DuBois.

Her enjoyments were tending to her flowers and gardening around her house. She was a private person and kept her circle small. The true joys of her life were her three dogs, Mita, Daisy, and Ozzy which she spoiled tremendously.

She had a kind and generous spirit and was always thinking of others before herself.

Marcella was the last of her immediate Kopnitsky family. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, John S. Kopnitsky and David Kopnitsky; one sister, Marge Kuntz.

In accordance to her wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcella Ann (Kopnitsky) Schuckers, please visit our floral store.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.