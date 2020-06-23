Police Investigating Theft from Summerville Business

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a theft from a business in Summerville Borough.

According to police, around 4:44 p.m. on June 19, an unknown individual(s) conducted unauthorized transactions from bank accounts associated with Rich’s Outdoor World in Summerville and a 44-year-old Clarington woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

