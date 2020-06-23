Say What?!: Pungent Package Prompting Post Office Evacuation Was Stinky Fruit

SCHWEINFURT, Germany – Police in Germany said a post office was evacuated and some workers received medical treatment due to a smell from a suspicious package that turned out to be full of a famously pungent fruit.

Police and firefighters in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt responded to the municipality’s post office Saturday when workers reported a suspicious smell coming from a package.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.