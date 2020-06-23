Sherry Elaine Wynkoop, 74, of Knox, passed away with her family at her bedside at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Sherry was born in Rimersburg on Aug. 8, 1946, the daughter of James C. and Lula M. (Flick) Patton.

Surviving are her husband, Bob Wynkoop of Knox; her sister, Jamie Mercatell of Chicora; her step-children, Daniel and Sam Wynkoop and Rachel Battles; a total of six grandchildren; and many, many more people whom she touched as a counselor and a friend.

Sherry was employed as a clerk for the Clarion County Commissioners, a bookkeeper, Girl Friday, and as a florist. Sherry had an eye for floral design that was exceptional and she loved that work. Her last employment was for USIS in Boyers, PA, before surviving a tragic car accident that caused her to retire.

A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be at her home on July 18, 2020. All her family and friends are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Sherry’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

