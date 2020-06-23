Shirley M. Faudie, age 89 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.

Born on April 27, 1931 in Helvetia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Gould) Malloy.

She was married to Eugene Faudie. He preceded her in death.

Shirley was a homemaker.

She is survived by 1 daughter (Marsha Davis of DuBois, PA), 1 sister (Doris Meholick of North Towanda, NY), 4 grandchildren (Missy Gilbert, Dustin Davis and AJ and Byron Faudie), and 1 great granddaughter (Marissa Dunlap).

Shirley was preceded in death by 1 son, Thomas Faudie.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

