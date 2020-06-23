 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Shirley M. Faudie

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 10:06 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Faudie, Shirley (1)Shirley M. Faudie, age 89 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.

Born on April 27, 1931 in Helvetia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Gould) Malloy.

She was married to Eugene Faudie. He preceded her in death.

Shirley was a homemaker.

She is survived by 1 daughter (Marsha Davis of DuBois, PA), 1 sister (Doris Meholick of North Towanda, NY), 4 grandchildren (Missy Gilbert, Dustin Davis and AJ and Byron Faudie), and 1 great granddaughter (Marissa Dunlap).

Shirley was preceded in death by 1 son, Thomas Faudie.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.