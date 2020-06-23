SPONSORED: Are Sunglasses Just Another Stylish Accessory or Are They the Key to Good Eye Health?
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Optical World offers eyecare tips:
Five Reasons Why It’s Important to Wear Sunglasses
- UV Protection
- Protection from cataracts, macular degeneration, and pterygium
- Cancer Prevention
- Sunglasses can make you look younger
- Higher Risks individuals need the extra protection
The most important benefit of wearing sunglasses is that they protect your eyes from ultraviolet (UV) light. UV light can have harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, lens, and retina.
When to wear your shades
Do you only wear sunglasses on sunny summer days? If so, you’re doing your eyes a disservice. Sunglasses are necessary year-round.
Whether it’s winter or summer, cloudy or sunny, you’re always subject to ultraviolet exposure.
Eye protection is especially important if you’re on or near a body of water.
Not only do you get direct sun exposure, but you also get reflected light from the water.
Snow can also reflect sunlight, so if you’re hitting the ski slopes this winter, don’t forget your sunglasses. Excessive UV exposure can lead to a corneal burn.
What to look for when choosing sunglasses
- 100 percent UV protection. This means your pair will filter out all of the harmful UV rays that can damage your eyes.
- A wraparound style. They can reduce the amount of UV exposure to your eyes.
- Polarization. This optional feature reduces glare, which can be more comfortable for your eyes.
- Tinting. The color of your sunglasses is purely cosmetic, so choose a pair that best suits your taste. Just be sure they are labeled as having 100 percent UV protection.
The beauty benefit of sunglasses
- Sunglasses also help protect delicate skin around the eyes from aging.
- Eyelid skin is the thinnest skin on our body, and it’s more at risk for sunlight damage.
- Price point doesn’t matter. Should great shades cost a fortune? No. You can get good glasses for $5 or you can get glasses that are much more expensive. The biggest difference between inexpensive and high-end sunglasses? More expensive versions have better frames. Less expensive glasses may not be as cosmetically appealing; however, as long as there is 100 percent ultraviolet protection, that’s the most important thing.
Have questions about eye health? Need to make an appointment with Optical World? Call 814-677-7048.
Optical World hours:
Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
To learn more about Optical World, and for announcements of special sales and giveaways, check out their Facebook page or their website.
Optical World is located at 3108 State Route 257, Seneca, PA 16346.
