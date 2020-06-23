 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Vehicle Slams into Pole on Route 68 in Monroe Township

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_9374MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Monday evening.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a call came in around 7:11 p.m. on Monday, June 23, regarding a one-vehicle crash on State Route 68 near the Pizza Hut in Monroe Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:45 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release additional information within the next 48 hours.


