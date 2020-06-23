Vehicle Slams into Pole on Route 68 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Monday evening.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a call came in around 7:11 p.m. on Monday, June 23, regarding a one-vehicle crash on State Route 68 near the Pizza Hut in Monroe Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:45 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release additional information within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.