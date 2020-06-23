Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Bartender

Washington House

The Washington House is seeking an individual who can bartend, cook, and waitress.

The position is for one to two days a week and the applicant may also act as a fill-in as needed.

The applicant must be able to work weekends and holidays!

Please stop by the Washington House located along State Route 208 in Fryburg and fill out an application.

Packer and Driver Assistant

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Packer and Driver Assistant positions.

Packer

Facility provides a clean & safe work environment

Oil City 35 hours per week $9/hr

Temp to perm 45 days

Must be able to stand for 7 hour shift

Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs

Must be detail oriented

Call: 437-2148 or send resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

2nd shift Packaging/Production – Grove City

$10/hr (wage increases and incentive bonuses)

Must be reliable, able to stand for 8 hours shift

Use of upper body strength for packing product

814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

1st shift Driver Asst. – Grove City

$8.50/hr (temp to perm) 6am start

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Assist with warehouse duties

Assist with loading and unloading truck

Assist with deliveries

814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Hostesses, Servers, Kitchen Help, and Bartenders

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar and Cousin Basil’s

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar and Cousin Basil’s are currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Part-time and full-time position are available.

Apply at Sweet Basil Restaurant located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Automotive Collision Combo Technician

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Collision Combo Technician.

Experienced required in painting and collision repair.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Paid holidays, paid vacation, and benefits available.

Looking for a hard working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you.

Apply in person at 28177 Route 66 Lucinda, Pa 16235 or go online to www.gatesmanautobody.com/job-application/

Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Confidential Secretary

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas

Two full time positions available for Confidential Secretary in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

These are skilled positions requiring a high school diploma and 2 year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Proficiency with Microsoft Office required. Legal experience helpful, but not required.

Submit cover letter and resume with no less than three references by email to tkline@co.clarion.pa.us. Attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format.

Resumes accepted through July 3, 2020.

For more information visit the Job Postings section at www.co.clarion.pa.us.

EOE

Service Coordinator II Positions for CYS

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $14.09/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and other retention bonuses.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($12.52/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. with no appointment necessary.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 06/26/20 at 4:00 p.m.. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Secondary Education Math Teacher

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Secondary Education Math Teacher at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

Essential Functions:

Employ a wide variety of instructional methods, behavioral tools, and materials that are most appropriate for meeting standard operating procedures and educational objectives that are outlined in the school curriculum

Create a classroom environment that is conducive to learning and appropriate to the clients’ maturity

Create and maintain accurate client/administrative documents such as daily attendance and grade books; summarize achievements in reports for assigned clients including attendance and behavior

Develops daily lesson plans and completes all required educational paperwork

Participate as an educational team member in coordination with the clients, staff, and school and represents the program in professional meetings, family meetings, educational conferences, and teacher training workshops

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree in related field in subject matter that is utilized for teaching experience

State certification (public (level I or II) or private) in education

Other Requirements:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.73 – $22.08 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) positions.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide sign-on and retention bonuses, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 06/22/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

General Laborer for General Contractor

Local General Contractor

Local General Contractor is seeking Full-Time General Laborer.

Job Description:

Individual should have basic knowledge and experience with general residential construction and renovation.

Must be able to problem solve and execute tasks with minimal supervision.

Must be able to understand and carry out verbal and/or written directions while paying attention to detail.

Must be proficient with operation of basic hand and power tools as well as other equipment.

Must have working measurement knowledge down to 1/16 of an inch.

Individual must be driven and self-motivated with a positive work ethic to learn and grow.

Hourly wage based on knowledge and experience.

Looking to fill position ASAP.

Interested individuals can call 814.223.9439.

Ask for Corey.

Automotive Mechanic

Wessex Performance

Wessex Performance is looking to hire an Automotive Mechanic.

The candidate must have their own tools and minimum 3 years experience.

Inspection license is a must.

Email wsxperformance@yahoo.com with resume, mail to Wessex Performance 2020 Madison Street Ext. Sligo, PA. 16255 or apply in person.

General Laborer Golf Course Maintenance

Wanango Country Club

Wanango Country Club is currently hiring for General Laborers for our Golf Course Maintenance team.

This position works on a diverse range of activities involved in golf course maintenance and construction.

Responsibilities:

Operates powered equipment – mowing golf course putting greens, aprons, tees, and rough.

Changes cups and tee markers.

Maintains Ball washers, water hazards, and bunkers.

Operates light equipment in hauling materials and removing debris.

Trims trees, prunes shrubbery, and cultivates shrubs and flowers.

Any other duties pertaining to golf course day to day maintenance.

Shifts:

Weekdays (schedule varies based on weather) plus alternating weekend set up duties.

This is a seasonal position ending early November (weather dependent).

Pay negotiable based upon experience. Golf course playing privileges awarded to those working a minimum number of hours per week.

Site Coordinator/Service Manager

Tri-County Homes

Tri-County Homes is looking for a site coordinator/service manager.

Applicant must be self motivated and have a background in all phases of general construction.

Pay is based on construction knowledge and construction background.

Hospitalization and 401Retirement plan available to qualified applicant.

Email resume to Howie@tricountyhomes.com

Credit Union Branch Manager

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Branch Manager to help support member growth in Venango County.

We are in the process of building a new facility at 6935 Route 322 in Cranberry.

Eligible candidate will have 5+ years banking/lending experience and 3+ years as a manager. Finance degree preferred. Candidate will possess the desire to help grow the Credit Union and be a self-motivated goal oriented person.

In exchange for these attributes the candidate will receive:

Very competitive base salary – based on experience

Goal oriented incentive plan to accompany base pay

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Health, dental and eye insurance coverage

Short and long term disability coverage

Life insurance

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates, the top credit union in our peer group for 3 years in a row for benefit to the member. We have given our membership over $1.1 million dollars in Special Bonus Dividends. We are looking for a team member that wants to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to Mark Lauer, CEO at info@clarionfcu.org or deliver to either of our branch locations in Clarion or Brookville.

Kitchen Positions

Allegheny Grille

Immediate openings for all kitchen positions at the Allegheny Grille.

Hot line cooks, prep and saute cooks, top pay in the area, also need bussers, expo people, salad line and dishwashers.

Begin immediately. Apply in person at the Allegheny Grille Foxburg PA.

Production Laborer

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer, 2nd shift (3pm to 11:3opm) position.

$10/hr in Grove City

Clean and safe work facility

Candidates will need to be able to stand for 8 hour shift, be able to use upper body strength to tightly package material in boxes, able to do paperwork associated with each package.

Call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188

Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer retirement, health, and life insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8 am to 5 pm or submit an application via the link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download the application, you may also submit a resume with the application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.

YMCA Membership Representative, Summer Day Camp Bus Driver

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative and a Bus Driver for immediate employment.

Membership Representative

The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work at the front desk, answer phones, greet members, create new memberships, take payments, answer questions, and provide exemplary customer service. Membership representative must have a pleasant personality and strong work ethic. Hours and shifts may vary. Flexibility to work day, evening and weekend shifts is required. 10-28 hours weekly.

Applications will be accepted at the YMCA through June 10. Apply via Facebook, or email completed application to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator at membership@clarionymca.net.

Summer Day Camp Bus Driver

The YMCA is hiring a Summer Camp Bus Driver with a CDL from the state of Pennsylvania to transport children to and from Camp Coffman and the YMCA. Driver is needed to start right away. Must have FBI, Criminal History and Child Abuse Clearances.

Please contact Jennifer Cooper, Oil City YMCA Child Care Director, at 814-670-0594 or Michelle Miller, Clarion County YMCA Child Care Director at 814-764-5413, for instructions on how to apply and an interview.

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Automotive Technician

Riverhill Automotive

Riverhill Automotive is looking to add a full time Automotive Technician to their team.

The position is for 40 hours per week with overtime available.

Must have your own tools.

A PA inspection license is preferred, but not required.

Pay up to $22 per hour with room for advancement, and paid time off available.

They offer full service automotive repair in a clean modern professional shop. Email resume, or stop in to apply in person.

Automotive Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. is looking for an Automotive Detailer.

The ideal candidate should have willingness to learn other jobs around the shop.

Stop at the shop to complete an application or e-mail resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net

For more information call:

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Tylersburg, PA

(814)744-9218

Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Job Description:

Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50# and 100# bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

General Contractor/Residential Carpenter

Huebert Woodworking, Inc

Huebert Woodworking, Inc of Lucinda who specializes in interior residential remodeling, kitchens, and baths is seeking a conscientious, dedicated employee.

Compensation based on experience in residential carpentry and remodeling, or related fields.

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic.

Some heavy lifting and ladder work is involved.

We provide and require the use of safety equipment.

Must work well with others. Must have transportation. Tools provided.

Please call 814-229-3379 and leave a message to arrange an interview.

Part-time Personal Care Employee

VNA Extended Care Services

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking an outgoing and compassionate part-time employee to help in the Adult Daily Living Center to assist clients with activities and to provide personal care to our consumers in their own homes.

VNA’s Adult Daily Living Center is a community-based group setting that seeks to meet the need of physically and/or mentally impaired adults to maintain or improve their level of function. Daycare Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep and light housekeeping to our consumers in their own homes. Days and Hours vary.

Requirements:

Reliable transportation

Valid PA Driver’s License

Current CPR

Approximately 20-30 hours/week

Experience preferred

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Sous Chef/Line Cook

Wanango Country Club

Sous Chef / Line Cook needed at Wanango Country Club.

Come be a vital part of our team and learn from our new Executive Chef Jeff Smith!

Apply by sending your resume to wanangocountryclub@gmail.com. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Competitive pay and some golf privileges as well.

Flexible Hours, 7 days a week

Automotive Sales Consultant

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca, PA is searching to add the right person to our experienced sales team.

You get to work with a dedicated, talented, and fun group of people who are all about making shopping for and buying vehicles as rewarding as possible.

Automotive Sales Consultant Responsibilities:

Welcoming new customers to our store in person and over the phone with warmth and competence

Using a consultative selling process to match the best vehicle to the customer’s needs

Spending some time throughout the day working face to face with customers outside on the lot and in the showroom while also working in front of a computer, calling, emailing, and texting to generate appointments

Creating a great vehicle delivery experience

Following up with customers to ensure satisfaction

Prospecting through referrals and other creative approaches

Setting and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly goals

Automotive Sales Consultant Minimum Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proven ability to provide an exceptional customer experience

1 year prior automotive sales experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to set and achieve goals

Experience and desire to work with technology

The most important requirement for an Automotive Sales Consultant is to have and maintain a motivation and determination to earn income based on your own effort and technique.

Some benefits of working as an Automotive Sales Consultant with Griffin Phillis Ford…

Base and accelerated pay scales that increase with productivity and results

Health and dental benefits that start after just 30 days of employment, plus paid vacation time after one year

Family oriented and driven business

Job Type: Full-time

Email resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

YMCA Sports Program Assistant, Lifeguards, Assistant Pool Manager

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking individuals for positions at the YMCA and Clarion Borough Pool.

YMCA Sports Program Assistant

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a part-time YMCA Sports Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Sports Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in leading programs and will teach or officiate youth sports.

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained. Position is 10 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by June 8 to Katie Neely at programdirector@clarionymca.net or to 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Assistant Outdoor Pool Manager and Lifeguards

The YMCA is seeking an Assistant Outdoor Pool Manager and Lifeguards interested in working at the Clarion Borough Pool this summer. Applicants must be currently certified lifeguards.*

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old, responsible, safety oriented, and alert individuals with a strong work ethic.

Assistant Pool Manager must be at least 18 years old with strong background in aquatics, including lifeguard certification. Qualities of an assistant manager are responsible, safety oriented, works well with the public, ability to manage staff, alert, and strong work ethic.

***Clarion Borough Pool opening is contingent upon finding enough staff. Please contact YMCA Aquatics Director, Katie Neely, immediately at programdirector@clarionymca.net with your interest, background, and contact information.

Applications can be submitted by June 2 to Katie Neely, programdirector@clarionymca.net. Printable applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.net/resources.

*Lifeguard certification/re-certification courses cannot be held until July at our YMCAs. American Red Cross Lifeguards who expired recently could qualify for an extension.

Help Wanted at Cook Forest Canoe Rental

Cook Forest Canoe Rental

Cook Forest Canoe Rental, located on Rt 36 in Cooksburg, is in need of drivers and general laborers.

Interested individuals may apply by calling 814-744-8094

Multiple Positions at BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services is now looking to fill many positions.

NOW HIRING!

We are expanding our company!

We offer an excellent benefits package including:

Company paid life insurance

401K

Generous paid time off

Health, Vision, and Dental insurance

FSA and HSA options

Competitive wages

Now hiring for the following positions:

Collections Specialist

Collections Supervisor

Complaint Resolution Unit Specialist

Credit Reporting Analyst

Customer Care Representative

Data Mapping Analyst

Default Reporting Specialist

Escrow Tax Specialist

Property Preservation Specialist

Quality Assurance Analyst (Temporary full-time)

Treasury Cash Specialist

Apply today!

www.bsifinancial.com/careers

Online applications only)

Experienced Meat Cutter/a>

Stillers Meats and Smokehouse looking for a responsible person that has experience in cutting meat; however, experience is not required.

They will train, if you’re willing to learn.

At this time they are looking for someone to work afternoon hours (after 1:00). However, during training, you will be asked to come in some mornings.

Some of the jobs you will be required to do include making bologna, beef sticks, and jerky along with all other products. Additional duties include cutting meat, also cutting for customers request in the evenings. Also, helping with cleaning of kitchen and helping with customers at the front counter, if needed.

Applications can be submitted on Facebook.

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse is located on 3190 State Rt. 257 Seneca, Pa 16346.

Interstate Coordinator/Alternate Conference Officer

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Interstate Coordinator/Alternate Conference Officer to work within the Venango County Domestic Relations Office.

Required qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent, plus computer training required.

One to two years’ working experience involving investigation or related government work, preferred.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, May 28th, 2020 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic, Experienced Welders & Laborers

Neiswonger Construction, Inc.

As we continue to grow and expand, Neiswonger Construction, Inc. has immediate openings for an experienced Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic, Experienced Welders & Laborers at multiple locations.

Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic

3 YEARS OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

Duties May Include:

Inspecting bulldozers, excavators, loaders and other heavy construction equipment for proper performance, and inspect equipment to detect faults and malfunctions.

Diagnosing faults or malfunctions using computerized and other testing equipment to determine the extent of repair required.

Adjust equipment and repair or replace defective parts, components or systems using hand and power tools.

Testing repaired equipment for proper performance and to ensure that work meets manufacturers’ specifications.

Clean, lubricate and perform other routine maintenance work on equipment.

Service attachments and working tools.

May perform repair work on heavy trucks.

Experienced Welders

3 YEARS OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

MSHA RECOMMENDED

Laborers

1 YEAR OF PRIOR EXPERIENCE RECOMMENDED

MSHA RECOMMENDED

All Positions are Full Time with Benefits Available.

Apply online: neiswongerconstruction@gmail.com, call 814-764-3455 or fax resume to (814) 764-5772

