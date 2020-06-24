13 More J.C. Penney Stores Closing, Clarion Not on Closure List

PLANO, Texas (EYT) – On Thursday, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announced that it is closing another 13 stores across the country, but Clarion’s store is still not on the list of closures.

According to USA Today, J.C. Penney expects to begin liquidation sales at 13 additional stores on July 3. The stores listed for closure include one in California, one in Maryland, seven in Michigan, two in New York, and two in Washington.

This new round of closures is in addition to the 136 stores that have already begun going-out-of-business sales following a previous announcement on June 4.

Both announcements are part of a comprehensive plan to close 242 locations permanently.

The company initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May and has stated they hope to use the process to pare down their nearly $4-billion in debt and remain in business.

However, a crucial deadline is approaching in mid-July, when the company must deliver a turnaround plan.

