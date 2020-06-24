 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Emlenton Woman Transported to UPMC Northwest Following Crash on Old Route 8

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was transported to UPMC Northwest following a crash on Old Route 8 late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, on Old Route 8 in Victory Township, Venango County.

Police say 46-year-old Tammy L. Sharpe, of Emlenton, was operating a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, traveling on Old Route 8, when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, and then struck an embankment before coming to a final rest.

Sharpe and one passenger, 29-year-old Tanna L. Francis, of Emlenton, were not wearing seat belts.

A four-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was secured in a front-facing child safety seat.

Sharpe and the juvenile passenger were not injured.

Francis suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

Polk Borough Police, the Venango County Sheriff’s Office, and Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.