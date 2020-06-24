Emlenton Woman Transported to UPMC Northwest Following Crash on Old Route 8

VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was transported to UPMC Northwest following a crash on Old Route 8 late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, on Old Route 8 in Victory Township, Venango County.

Police say 46-year-old Tammy L. Sharpe, of Emlenton, was operating a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, traveling on Old Route 8, when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch, and then struck an embankment before coming to a final rest.

Sharpe and one passenger, 29-year-old Tanna L. Francis, of Emlenton, were not wearing seat belts.

A four-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was secured in a front-facing child safety seat.

Sharpe and the juvenile passenger were not injured.

Francis suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

Polk Borough Police, the Venango County Sheriff’s Office, and Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

