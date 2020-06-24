 

495 New COVID-19 Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 83,191

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 24, that there are 495 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 83,191.

There are 6,515 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 54 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 608,217 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 24, ​77% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/24/20 – 495
6/23/20 – 510
6/22/20 – 456
6/21/20 – 464
6/20/20 – 504
6/19/20 – 526
6/18/20 – 418
6/17/20 – 335

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 70 0 70 6
Butler 273 4 277 13
Clarion 33 0 33 2
Clearfield 70 0 70 0
Crawford 43 5 48 0
Elk 9 1 10 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 98 0 98 6
Jefferson 21 0 21 1
McKean 15 0 15 1
Mercer 119 1 120 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 321 4718
Allegheny 2284 48319
Armstrong 70 1905
Beaver 634 5465
Bedford 71 1292
Berks 4453 17722
Blair 69 5025
Bradford 51 3248
Bucks 5619 32014
Butler 277 5605
Cambria 62 6812
Cameron 2 179
Carbon 271 3845
Centre 196 3823
Chester 3559 23406
Clarion 33 884
Clearfield 70 2043
Clinton 73 1254
Columbia 398 2664
Crawford 48 1715
Cumberland 809 10208
Dauphin 1864 16288
Delaware 7079 33138
Elk 10 622
Erie 551 10189
Fayette 104 4527
Forest 7 196
Franklin 896 7958
Fulton 18 418
Greene 35 1140
Huntingdon 242 1448
Indiana 98 2474
Jefferson 21 829
Juniata 109 668
Lackawanna 1638 9896
Lancaster 4152 26114
Lawrence 94 2300
Lebanon 1278 7602
Lehigh 4130 22023
Luzerne 2874 17211
Lycoming 175 3719
McKean 15 1363
Mercer 120 2893
Mifflin 61 2110
Monroe 1384 9448
Montgomery 8188 51769
Montour 68 4078
Northampton 3339 20850
Northumberland 281 2780
Perry 85 1349
Philadelphia 20949 94584
Pike 489 2848
Potter 14 259
Schuylkill 721 7201
Snyder 61 800
Somerset 49 3157
Sullivan 3 162
Susquehanna 178 1523
Tioga 23 1005
Union 89 2061
Venango 17 1022
Warren 5 625
Washington 176 6898
Wayne 131 2111
Westmoreland 563 15083
Wyoming 37 963
York 1400 20369

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,394 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,467 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,303 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


