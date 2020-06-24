 

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Intermittent sprinkles after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Intermittent sprinkles before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 2am. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


