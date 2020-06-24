Assault Charge Withdrawn Against Clarion Man Accused of Shoving Victim During Domestic Dispute

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges were withdrawn against a Clarion man who allegedly shoved a female victim into a dresser during a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, the following charges against 22-year-old Isaac Warren Mason were withdrawn on Tuesday, June 23:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A summary count of disorderly conduct against Mason was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from a physical domestic altercation that occurred in Clarion Borough on Saturday, June 13.

