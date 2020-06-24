Assault Charges Dropped Against Clarion Residents Involved in Pepper Spray Incident

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges against two Clarion residents involved in a pepper spray incident were dropped.

According to court documents, assault charges against 20-year-old Mackenzie Renay Elder and 22-year-old David A. Fouse were withdrawn on Tuesday, June 23.

Elder faced one count of second-degree misdemeanor Simple Assault and three counts of summary Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact.

Fouse faced one count of second-degree misdemeanor Simple Assault and one count of summary Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact.

One count of summary Disorderly Conduct each against Elder and Fouse were moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from a pepper spray incident that occurred on March 1 at a residence on South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

A second case against Fouse was also moved to non-traffic court for Disorderly Conduct. Assault charges were withdrawn stemming from an incident in which he pepper-sprayed three men in Clarion Borough on March 3.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.