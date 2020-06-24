 

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Announces Annual Auction; Sealed Bids Requested

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Riverhill BeverageCLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners announced their annual vehicle auction at the group’s Tuesday morning meeting.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Sealed bills are due on July 24, 2020, and will be opened on July 28. Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject all bids.

The equipment for auction will also be on display at the former Riverhill Beverage.

“You’re going to have a day that anybody can come in and look at them and explore the vehicles,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. 

“You can start them up and everything else on Saturday, July 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.”

Additional information will be posted on the Clarion County website at http://co.clarion.pa.us.

VEHICLE ID VEHICLE DESCRIPTION COLOR ID# e
1 2007 Ford Focus Gray 1FAHP34N67W193919
2 2002 Ford Explorer White 1FMZU72E02UC41237
3 2013 Dodge Van White 402 2C4RDGBG1DR583009
4 2011 Dodge Van White 410 2D4RN4DG7BR772773
5 2013 Ford E450 Van White 413 1FDFE4FS1DDB00078
6 2013 Ford Challenger White 422 1FDFE4FS8DDA07364
7 2015 Dodge Van White 406A 2C7WDGBG3FR703482
8 2015 Dodge Van White 405 2C7WDGBGXFR686812
9 2013 Ford Challenger White 420 1FDFE4FSXDDA07365
10 2007 Ford Bus White 419 1FDXE45S97DA65106
11 1996 Chevy 1500 w/ plow Red W/Plow 1GCEK14R4TE107087
12 2002 Ford Explorer White 1FMZU72E92UC41236
13 Explorer White 1FMFU16539EB20152
14 2006 Ford Escape Gray 1FMYU93186KD09627
15 2005 Ford Crown Victoria White 2FAFP71W65X102824
COOLER MODEL # Serial #
1 SRJ4-0150-CFB Ends in 06194
2 9PA1-1205-OFB 84H73121 Copeland Coil & Ceiling Components
3 9RA1-0500-CFB 83B14731 Copeland Coil & Ceiling Components

