Clarion County Announces Annual Auction; Sealed Bids Requested
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners announced their annual vehicle auction at the group’s Tuesday morning meeting.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Sealed bills are due on July 24, 2020, and will be opened on July 28. Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject all bids.
The equipment for auction will also be on display at the former Riverhill Beverage.
“You’re going to have a day that anybody can come in and look at them and explore the vehicles,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.
“You can start them up and everything else on Saturday, July 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.”
Additional information will be posted on the Clarion County website at http://co.clarion.pa.us.
|VEHICLE ID
|VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
|COLOR
|ID#
|e
|1
|2007 Ford Focus
|Gray
|1FAHP34N67W193919
|2
|2002 Ford Explorer
|White
|1FMZU72E02UC41237
|3
|2013 Dodge Van
|White
|402
|2C4RDGBG1DR583009
|4
|2011 Dodge Van
|White
|410
|2D4RN4DG7BR772773
|5
|2013 Ford E450 Van
|White
|413
|1FDFE4FS1DDB00078
|6
|2013 Ford Challenger
|White
|422
|1FDFE4FS8DDA07364
|7
|2015 Dodge Van
|White
|406A
|2C7WDGBG3FR703482
|8
|2015 Dodge Van
|White
|405
|2C7WDGBGXFR686812
|9
|2013 Ford Challenger
|White
|420
|1FDFE4FSXDDA07365
|10
|2007 Ford Bus
|White
|419
|1FDXE45S97DA65106
|11
|1996 Chevy 1500 w/ plow
|Red
|W/Plow
|1GCEK14R4TE107087
|12
|2002 Ford Explorer
|White
|1FMZU72E92UC41236
|13
|Explorer
|White
|1FMFU16539EB20152
|14
|2006 Ford Escape
|Gray
|1FMYU93186KD09627
|15
|2005 Ford Crown Victoria
|White
|2FAFP71W65X102824
|COOLER MODEL #
|Serial #
|1
|SRJ4-0150-CFB
|Ends in 06194
|2
|9PA1-1205-OFB
|84H73121 Copeland
|Coil & Ceiling Components
|3
|9RA1-0500-CFB
|83B14731 Copeland
|Coil & Ceiling Components
