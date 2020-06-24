 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This is an excellent cookie recipe with a great peanut butter flavor!

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~In a bowl, cream butter and sugars; beat in peanut butter, egg, and vanilla.

~Combine flour, oats, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

~Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until golden brown).

~Cool one minute before removing to a wire rack.

~Makes two dozen.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

