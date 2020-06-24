Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies

This is an excellent cookie recipe with a great peanut butter flavor!

Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened



1/2 cup sugar1/3 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup chunky peanut butter1 large egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup all-purpose flour1/2 cup old-fashioned oats1 teaspoon baking soda1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

~In a bowl, cream butter and sugars; beat in peanut butter, egg, and vanilla.

~Combine flour, oats, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Stir in chocolate chips.

~Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 10 to 12 minutes (or until golden brown).

~Cool one minute before removing to a wire rack.

~Makes two dozen.

