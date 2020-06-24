Department of Aging to Host Virtual Community Conversation on Its Four-Year State Plan on Aging

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging yesterday announced it will host a Virtual Community Conversation from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, to discuss its State Plan on Aging for 2020-2024 and invites feedback from the public and community stakeholders throughout Pennsylvania.

People interested in participating can be an observer only or can make comments for up to two minutes on aging issues that are important to them. Individuals can also submit questions on aging-related topics to the department in advance and have them answered during the conversation by registering online.

The department is offering two ways for everyone to participate. They can join the conversation by WebEx on the internet, or can use their phone to call 1-855-797-9485 and enter the access code:161 264 3439 when prompted.

“Over the next four years, the State Plan on Aging will be a very important roadmap for the Department and our many partners,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “It will help us to stay focused and address the needs and services necessary to support older adults, their families and caregivers. We want to encourage broad participation in our community conversation and especially welcome individuals or communities that typically have not engaged with the department to join us. We look forward to all input to help us develop a strong, solid plan that will guide our efforts for the next four years.”

Now through June 26, the public is urged to fill out a brief survey that asks respondents to prioritize services and quality-of-life issues that are most meaningful to them in ensuring age-friendly communities across the commonwealth. The survey is open to all adults, and adults aged 60 and over are strongly encouraged to complete it. It is available in English and Spanish on the Department of Aging’s website.

Anyone who may not have internet access and is interested in taking the survey can call the department at 717-783-1550. The individual should leave their contact information and indicate they want to participate in the ‘State Plan on Aging Community Survey.’ A department staff member will call them to complete the five-minute survey over the phone.

The State Plan on Aging is designed to help Pennsylvania meet the objectives of the Older Americans Act and will be submitted to the Administration for Community Living (ACL) containing a vision and direction for Pennsylvania’s network of aging services. The Department of Aging is required to submit a plan every four years, with the next plan due by Oct. 1, 2020.

