 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Office Staff

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to fill a position for full-time office staff.

Candidates should possess the following skills:

  • General accounting
  • Great communication skills – both verbal and written
  • Strong background in customer service
  • Familiar with city, state and federal reporting
  • Well-organized
  • Self-driven

Moonlight Packaging offers:

  • Paid holidays/Paid vacation
  • Retirement plan with match
  • Profit sharing
  • Health insurance
  • Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume by mail to:
1300 West First Street
Oil City, PA 16301
Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.