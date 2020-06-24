Featured Local Job: Office Staff

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to fill a position for full-time office staff.

Candidates should possess the following skills:

General accounting

Great communication skills – both verbal and written

Strong background in customer service

Familiar with city, state and federal reporting

Well-organized

Self-driven

Moonlight Packaging offers:

Paid holidays/Paid vacation

Retirement plan with match

Profit sharing

Health insurance

Advancement opportunities

There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume by mail to:

1300 West First Street

Oil City, PA 16301

Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com

