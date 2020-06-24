Judy Zmitravich, age 94 formerly of West Weber Avenue, DuBois, PA died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home.

Born on April 6, 1926, in Maui, HI, she was the daughter of the late Masaji and Shizu (Omi) Otsu.

On December 20, 1947 she married Leonard J. Zmitravich, Sr. whom she met while he was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, HI. He preceded her in death on September 5,2006.

Before leaving the Hawaiian Islands, Judy worked for the United States Army Corp of Engineers and the Department of Public Welfare. In 1952, they moved to the mainland and settled in her husband’s hometown of DuBois, PA where they raised their Ohana (family).

Judy was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time at the family camp. She, along with her family, owned and operated Z’s Gym for many years. She was also a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and the former Lithuanian Independence Club Auxiliary.

Judy is survived by 2 sons: Mark J. and James U. Zmitravich both of DuBois, PA, 2 daughters: Lori L. McMahon and husband Dan of DuBois, PA and Gail N. Franko and husband Mike of Falls, PA, 2 brothers: Edward and Francis Otsu, 2 sisters: Evelyn Lang and Charlotte Kunihiro, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by 1 son: Leonard K. “Pineapple” Zmitravich, Junior, 2 brothers: Jack and Stoney Otsu, and 3 sisters: Edna Hikichi, Betsy Sakaki and Helen Ogata.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Due to Judy’s Hawaiian heritage the family encourages visitors to wear a Hawaiian symbol or apparel to the viewing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ The King Manor Memory Support Unit, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

