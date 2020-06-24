Oil City Man Jailed on Burglary Charges Related to Break-in at Austin Ink

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars on burglary and related charges from a break-in at a local business late last week.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Tyler Benjamin Strouse was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (two counts)– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 1– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, with Judge Fish presiding.

The charges stem from a burglary that occurred early Thursday morning at Austin Ink, a tattoo business in Oil City.

According to a criminal complaint, Oil City Police were dispatched to Austin Ink around 10:18 a.m. on June 18 for a report of a burglary.

At the scene, an employee reported he came to the business at 10 a.m. and found the shop a mess, and most of the equipment and supplies were missing. The owner related that several of the expensive tattoo machines were missing along with ink and various other supplies.

Police then viewed security camera footage from the business, which showed an individual entering the business from the back door, carrying a firearm, and going through the business and removing multiple items.

The complaint notes the security footage from a nearby business showed the same individual moving items to the area behind the rear parking lot and hiding them in the foliage.

The owners of Austin Ink then made a Facebook post about the burglary, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual involved.

According to the complaint, numerous tips were called in identifying the individual in the security images was Tyler Benjamin Strouse.

Around 4:48 p.m. police received a tip that a male matching the images from the security video was seen riding a bicycle down Seneca Street downtown. Police then apprehended Strouse, who the complaint notes was found to be in possession of the firearm seen in the security video.

According to the complaint, the firearm was a Key Tec .22 semi-automatic pistol that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Lot 9 just prior to the report of the burglary.

The complaint states Strouse agreed to speak to police after being read his Miranda rights. He indicated that he had “taken a muscle relaxer and smoked a little marijuana” the evening of the burglary, but was allegedly still able to give details from the burglary, such as where particular items had been located inside the business and the vehicle.

According to the complaint, Strouse had two bags in his possession at the time of his arrest which were found to contain several items taken in the burglary and several items from the vehicle. The complaint notes a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and crack cocaine, with residue, was also found, as well as an additional loaded magazine for the stolen firearm.

