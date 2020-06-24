One COVID-19 Patient Currently Being Treated at Clarion Hospital

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that there is currently one COVID-19 patient being treated at the hospital.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/23/2020: 1448

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 971

Positives: 39

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 06/23/2020: 7767

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 3365

Positives: 252

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/24/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

– Practice good hygiene.

– Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

