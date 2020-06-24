 

Police Release Details of I-80 Crash; Two People Transported to Clarion Hospital

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound in Scrubgrass Township on Monday, and sent two people to Clarion Hospital.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 22. A 2018 Freightliner truck, operated by 31-year-old Dhan S. Tamang, of Pataskala, Ohio, was stopped in the left lane of I-80 eastbound near the 44.2 mile marker due to an unrelated crash when it was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Venture, operated by 39-year-old Melissa S. Hudson, of Greenville.

Hudson suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Hudson’s passenger, 54-year-old David W. Myers, of Greenville, also suffered possible injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Tamang was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

The Freightliner sustained minimal damage to the rear fender, while the Chevrolet sustained disabling damage.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

