Police Release Details of I-80 Crash; Two People Transported to Clarion Hospital

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound in Scrubgrass Township on Monday, and sent two people to Clarion Hospital.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 22. A 2018 Freightliner truck, operated by 31-year-old Dhan S. Tamang, of Pataskala, Ohio, was stopped in the left lane of I-80 eastbound near the 44.2 mile marker due to an unrelated crash when it was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Venture, operated by 39-year-old Melissa S. Hudson, of Greenville.

Hudson suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Hudson’s passenger, 54-year-old David W. Myers, of Greenville, also suffered possible injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Tamang was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

The Freightliner sustained minimal damage to the rear fender, while the Chevrolet sustained disabling damage.

