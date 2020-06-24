Rick’s Racing Roundup: Big Crowds Greet Opening of Lernerville Speedway

LERNERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – It was the longest wait for opening night in the fifty plus year history of the track, but this past Friday the gates finally opened for the first time in 2020 at Lernerville Speedway.

(Photo: Doug Eck scored his first win of 2020 at Hummingbird on Saturday. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

A big crowd turned out for the first Fab 4 racing program of the season which found some familiar faces visiting victory lane.

Things got started with the 410 sprint car feature where defending track champion Jack Sodeman Jr. held off former track champ Carl Bowser at the line for his first win of the season.

In the late model feature, Russ King made a last lap pass of Franklin’s Matt Lux for his second consecutive opening night win. Garrett Krummert was fast all night and scored the win in the big block modified feature while Mike Miller closed out the evening with is first stock car victory since 2015. Fab 4 racing will take a one week hiatus this Friday as the most anticipated late model race of the season in the northwest takes center stage.

This Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the best late models in the world will be in action for the 14th annual Firecracker 100. With over $100,000.00 on the line the best of the best will be battling for the $30,000.00 top prize on Saturday night. The past winners list of Firecracker champions is a who’s who of late model racing. Bloomquist, Lanigan, Richards, Eckert, McCreadie, and Clanton are just a few of the modern day legends who have won the event.

For fans that can’t make it to the track the Saturday finale will be broadcast LIVE on the CBS Sports Network with action starting at 9:00 p.m.

Heavy rains that stayed just north of Lernerville hit Thunder Mountain Speedway on Friday evening washing out action at the Knoxdale oval. Thunder Mountain will be closed the next two Fridays to observe the Firecracker 100. The track will swing back to action Friday, July 10, with Grady’s Decision Night featuring the super late models in a 3,000 dollar to win event along with the track’s regular classes.

Doug Eck of Corry made his way south to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday and took home his first late model feature win of 2020. Other winners at the Bird Saturday included; Tim Bish (street stocks), Doug Surra (semi lates), Bryce Swauger (pure stocks), and Wayne Truitt in the four cylinders. Hummingbird will be back in action this Saturday with another action packed five division show.

Another nice crowd and a strong field of sprint cars filled the pits at Tri-City Raceway on Father’s Day for their third week of action. Mother Nature had other plans though as hard rains hit the facility just as the first heat race was set to take the track. Tri-City will try again this Sunday as the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds headline the card. The mod lites will join them for their first visit of the season.

Both Mercer Raceway Park and Sharon Speedway will get their 2020 seasons underway this Saturday evening with full racing programs. The big block modifieds will headline the show at Mercer while the 410 sprint cars will be at Sharon as they prepare for the upcoming Ohio Speedweek featuring Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions which will get underway July 3rd. This year’s Speedweek will feature nine nights of racing at seven different tracks over ten days.

