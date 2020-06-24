Robert Kenneth Kessing, 73, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of June 24, 2020, while at his home.

He was born on December 14, 1946, to the late Francis and Helen (Forsyth) Kessing in Elmira, NY.

Bob graduated from Notre Dame High School on Friday, June 19, 1964. He was sworn into the Navy on March 14, 1966, after passing the entrance exam with a ninety seven percent. He served two tours aboard the USS Orion, achieving the rank of First Class Petty Officer. He was honorably discharged on January 14, 1976.

Bob married Rachel Louise Ogle on March 19, 1994, in Summerville, SC. Rachel preceded him in passing.

Using his experience in welding and metal fabrication, he got involved in the NASCAR Racing field. He not only fabricated the cars, but also acted as a pit crew chief for multiple drivers at Summerville Speedway in Summerville, SC. Bob’s metal fabrication and engineering also allowed him to work on the movie sets of Die Hard with a Vengeance and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which were filmed in Charleston, SC. He was even consulted by Mr. Bruce Willis on some restoration questions on one of his classic cars.

Bob moved to DuBois, PA, approximately seventeen years ago to work for Predator. He retired from Global Fabrication in 2011. Though he never fully retired. He started his own business naming it “Kessing Enterprises”, where he fabricated and built various models of classic Corvette chassis. To say Bob led a full life would definitely be an understatement!

Bob was a member of the Soldier Community Church. He was also a supporter of the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Toys for Tots.

Bob loved to go antiquing with his beloved wife, Rachel. He collected Danbury Mint Banks, as well as many other things. He worked on restoring two old trucks. The first was a 1954 which he dedicated to Rachel upon her death. This truck was later sold and the proceeds were given to his church, Soldier Community Church. The second truck was a 1955 Chevy that remains uncompleted.

Best of all, he loved time spent with his family. Bob is survived by seven children: Ada (Cyril) Kessing Samonte, Chad (Kandy) Kessing, Brian (Michelle) Kessing, Doug (Melissa) Evans, Robert (Hope) Evans, Curtis Evans, and Kathy Evans. He is also survived by five siblings: Russell (Kim) Kessing, Jerome (Blanche) Kessing, Frank (Shelley) Kessing, Kathy Kessing, and Ginny (Mike) Kessing Sheehe. Bob has fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren as well.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Ham, and one brother, Paul Kessing.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 12pm to 4pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 4pm and officiated by Doug Evans and Pastor Kevin Brooks.

Military Honors will be rendered by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Interment will take place at the Sardis Baptist Cemetery in Iuka, MS.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31847 in to your web browser.

