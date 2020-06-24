Say What?!: Botched Painting Restoration Gives Virgin Mary a Cartoon Face

VALENCIA, Spain – The Spanish owner of a painting by famed artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo said he paid more than $1,300 to have it restored, and the process made a mess of the Virgin Mary’s face.

The Valencia owner of The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables by baroque artist Bartolome Esteban Murillo said he paid $1,356.69 to have a furniture restorer clean the painting, but the attempt destroyed the face of the Virgin Mary.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.