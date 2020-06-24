SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Packer
Facility provides a clean & safe work environment
Oil City 35 hours per week $9/hr
Must be able to stand for 7 hour shift
Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs
Must be detail oriented
Call: 437-2148 or send resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
2nd shift Packaging/Production – Grove City
$10/hr (wage increases and incentive bonuses)
Must be reliable, able to stand for 8 hours shift
Use of upper body strength for packing product
814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
1st shift Driver Asst. – Grove City
$8.50/hr (temp to perm) 6am start
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Assist with warehouse duties
Assist with loading and unloading truck
Assist with deliveries
814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
