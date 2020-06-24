 

SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Anticipates Shortage of Fall Food Plot Seed

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-Food-plotJ&J Feeds and Needs is anticipating a shortage on Fall Food Plot Seeds this upcoming August.

Beat the shortages now at J&J Feeds and Needs! J&J Stocks Imperial Whitetail products such as Winter Greens, Bow Stand, Fusion, Clover, and much more.

Also, in stock at J&J is their own, almost famous, custom blend called Quad Clover.

The area’s leading food plot retail store is dedicated in taking time to make sure you get the best results possible so stock up with J&J Feeds and Needs today!

Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page or in person at one of their two locations.

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535

jj logo


