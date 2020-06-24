SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Anticipates Shortage of Fall Food Plot Seed
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
J&J Feeds and Needs is anticipating a shortage on Fall Food Plot Seeds this upcoming August.
Beat the shortages now at J&J Feeds and Needs! J&J Stocks Imperial Whitetail products such as Winter Greens, Bow Stand, Fusion, Clover, and much more.
Also, in stock at J&J is their own, almost famous, custom blend called Quad Clover.
The area’s leading food plot retail store is dedicated in taking time to make sure you get the best results possible so stock up with J&J Feeds and Needs today!
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.