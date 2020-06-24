

Tammy L. McLaughlin, 61, of Butler, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Butler.

Born April 15, 1959 in Kittanning, PA she was the daughter of the late Larry Crytzer and Mary Bowser Scholl, who survives and resides in Kittanning.

Tammy attended school in Kittanning and was a graduate of Lenape School of Practical Nursing.

She worked at the Brookville Hospital for many years and currently worked at the VA in Butler for the last 17 years.

On October 19, 1987 she married Thomas E. McLaughlin at the First Church of God in Kittanning. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2007.

She was an avid bowler and golfer. Tammy enjoyed Pittsburgh sports teams. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.

In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her son, Douglas McLaughlin and his companion Kayla Haye, of New Bethlehem; her daughter, Heather Stroup and her husband Jake, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Dakota, Blake, Cora, Danica, Quinten, and Brenden, and one great grandchild, Peyton.

She is also survived by her brother, Dan Crytzer and his wife, Brenda, of Leechburg; two sisters, Kimberly Crytzer of Kittanning and Melissa Lynds and her husband Tim of Cayce, SC. Tammy is also survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition she is survived by her companion Mark and his daughters and grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two step fathers, Leon Scholl and Harry Kunselman and a her grandchild Alyssa.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor James Swogger of the Church of God in Distant, officiating.

Interment will follow at the Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson County.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

