Tracie L. Uzelac Kalkhof, 53, of Summerville, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday June 23, 2020, at the UPMC hospital in Altoona.

Born October 2, 1966, at the Doctor’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Robert and Diane Donatelli Uzelac. They survive and live in Sigel, PA.

Tracie was a 1984 graduate of East Forest High School in Marienville. After graduation, Tracie attended Edinboro University. In her younger years she was involved in 4-H. She loved animals, enjoyed horses, and raising rabbits.

She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three daughters: Jessica Kalkhof of Sigel, Clairise Kalkhof of Pittsburgh, and Katie Kalkhof of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by her companion Lee Shaffer of Brookville.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donation may be made to Erie Area Rabbit Society and Rescue, 2316 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16506.

