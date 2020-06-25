579 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 New Deaths Reported Across PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 25, that there are 579 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 83,770.

There are 6,557 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 39 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 621,031 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 24, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/25/20 – 579

6/24/20 – 495

6/23/20 – 510

6/22/20 – 456

6/21/20 – 464

6/20/20 – 504

6/19/20 – 526

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 70 0 70 6 Butler 277 3 280 13 Clarion 33 0 33 2 Clearfield 70 1 71 0 Crawford 48 2 50 0 Elk 10 0 10 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 98 3 101 6 Jefferson 21 0 21 1 McKean 15 0 15 1 Mercer 120 6 126 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date