579 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 New Deaths Reported Across PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 25, that there are 579 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 83,770.
There are 6,557 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 39 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
There are 621,031 patients who have tested negative to date.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 24, 78% patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days
6/25/20 – 579
6/24/20 – 495
6/23/20 – 510
6/22/20 – 456
6/21/20 – 464
6/20/20 – 504
6/19/20 – 526
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|70
|0
|70
|6
|Butler
|277
|3
|280
|13
|Clarion
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Clearfield
|70
|1
|71
|0
|Crawford
|48
|2
|50
|0
|Elk
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Forest
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Indiana
|98
|3
|101
|6
|Jefferson
|21
|0
|21
|1
|McKean
|15
|0
|15
|1
|Mercer
|120
|6
|126
|6
|Venango
|17
|0
|17
|0
|Warren
|5
|0
|5
|0
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|323
|4760
|Allegheny
|2321
|49289
|Armstrong
|70
|1939
|Beaver
|637
|5562
|Bedford
|72
|1311
|Berks
|4461
|17990
|Blair
|69
|5076
|Bradford
|51
|3278
|Bucks
|5649
|32776
|Butler
|280
|5760
|Cambria
|64
|6974
|Cameron
|2
|220
|Carbon
|271
|3939
|Centre
|197
|3871
|Chester
|3578
|23898
|Clarion
|33
|895
|Clearfield
|71
|2072
|Clinton
|74
|1265
|Columbia
|399
|2717
|Crawford
|50
|1892
|Cumberland
|825
|10360
|Dauphin
|1893
|16546
|Delaware
|7095
|33704
|Elk
|10
|636
|Erie
|559
|10440
|Fayette
|104
|4571
|Forest
|7
|199
|Franklin
|900
|8018
|Fulton
|18
|431
|Greene
|35
|1162
|Huntingdon
|242
|1464
|Indiana
|101
|2595
|Jefferson
|21
|845
|Juniata
|109
|685
|Lackawanna
|1648
|10289
|Lancaster
|4212
|26781
|Lawrence
|99
|2371
|Lebanon
|1291
|7758
|Lehigh
|4164
|22467
|Luzerne
|2883
|17769
|Lycoming
|176
|3768
|McKean
|15
|1396
|Mercer
|126
|3400
|Mifflin
|61
|2214
|Monroe
|1388
|9651
|Montgomery
|8244
|52881
|Montour
|68
|4081
|Northampton
|3352
|21237
|Northumberland
|284
|2835
|Perry
|85
|1374
|Philadelphia
|21072
|96238
|Pike
|489
|2885
|Potter
|14
|268
|Schuylkill
|730
|7346
|Snyder
|61
|823
|Somerset
|52
|3222
|Sullivan
|3
|164
|Susquehanna
|178
|1559
|Tioga
|23
|1019
|Union
|89
|2088
|Venango
|17
|1032
|Warren
|5
|634
|Washington
|184
|7009
|Wayne
|133
|2174
|Westmoreland
|578
|15532
|Wyoming
|37
|985
|York
|1418
|20641
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- 2% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,454 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in 50 counties.
Out of the total deaths, 4,471 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 6,341 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.
