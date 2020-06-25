 

579 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 New Deaths Reported Across PA

Thursday, June 25, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 25, that there are 579 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 83,770.

There are 6,557 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 39 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 621,031 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 24, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/25/20 – 579
6/24/20 – 495
6/23/20 – 510
6/22/20 – 456
6/21/20 – 464
6/20/20 – 504
6/19/20 – 526

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 70 0 70 6
Butler 277 3 280 13
Clarion 33 0 33 2
Clearfield 70 1 71 0
Crawford 48 2 50 0
Elk 10 0 10 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 98 3 101 6
Jefferson 21 0 21 1
McKean 15 0 15 1
Mercer 120 6 126 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 323 4760
Allegheny 2321 49289
Armstrong 70 1939
Beaver 637 5562
Bedford 72 1311
Berks 4461 17990
Blair 69 5076
Bradford 51 3278
Bucks 5649 32776
Butler 280 5760
Cambria 64 6974
Cameron 2 220
Carbon 271 3939
Centre 197 3871
Chester 3578 23898
Clarion 33 895
Clearfield 71 2072
Clinton 74 1265
Columbia 399 2717
Crawford 50 1892
Cumberland 825 10360
Dauphin 1893 16546
Delaware 7095 33704
Elk 10 636
Erie 559 10440
Fayette 104 4571
Forest 7 199
Franklin 900 8018
Fulton 18 431
Greene 35 1162
Huntingdon 242 1464
Indiana 101 2595
Jefferson 21 845
Juniata 109 685
Lackawanna 1648 10289
Lancaster 4212 26781
Lawrence 99 2371
Lebanon 1291 7758
Lehigh 4164 22467
Luzerne 2883 17769
Lycoming 176 3768
McKean 15 1396
Mercer 126 3400
Mifflin 61 2214
Monroe 1388 9651
Montgomery 8244 52881
Montour 68 4081
Northampton 3352 21237
Northumberland 284 2835
Perry 85 1374
Philadelphia 21072 96238
Pike 489 2885
Potter 14 268
Schuylkill 730 7346
Snyder 61 823
Somerset 52 3222
Sullivan 3 164
Susquehanna 178 1559
Tioga 23 1019
Union 89 2088
Venango 17 1032
Warren 5 634
Washington 184 7009
Wayne 133 2174
Westmoreland 578 15532
Wyoming 37 985
York 1418 20641

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,454 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in 50 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,471 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,341 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


