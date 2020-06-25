A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light southwest wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

