Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BLT Wraps

This recipe makes a quick and easy snack for anyone to enjoy!

BLT Wraps

Ingredients

16 ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon strips



8 – 8″ flour tortillas, room temperature4 cups chopped lettuce2 cups chopped tomatoes2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

Directions

~Place two bacon strips across the center of each tortilla. Top with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese; drizzle with salad dressing.

~Fold bottom and sides of tortilla over filling and roll up.

~Makes eight servings.

