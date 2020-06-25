Clarion Rehab, C.H.A.M.P. Names Mitch Knepp Student-Athlete of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehab Services and C.H.A.M.P. (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Mitch Knepp as their Student-Athlete of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

(PICTURED, from left to right: John Stroup, Clarion Hospital Foundation Director; Kari Best, Director of Sports Medicine; Mitch Knepp; Emily Lubas, Clarion-Limestone Athletic Trainer; Dr. Thomas Freenock, Clarion Rehab Medical Director; and Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab.)

Clarion Rehab and C.H.A.M.P contract certified athletic trainers to four local school districts including Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, and North Clarion. Each month throughout the school year, the C.H.A.M.P Athletic Trainers nominate one of their current athletes for the Student-Athlete of the Month. At the end of the school year, one of those monthly winners is named Student-Athlete of the Year.

The winner must not only excel in athletics, but also in the classroom and community.

“Each year our job of selecting winners gets harder because there are so many great nominations, and this year, though cut short for these students, was no exception. Mitch demonstrates exactly what we want in our student athlete of the month and year winners,” Clarion Rehab Director of Sports Medicine Kari Best stated.

“He is hard working, excels in the classroom and the community, is a good teammate and classmate, and will go far in his future endeavors.”

Mitch was a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School this year where he participated in football, basketball, and track and field. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, and has participated in Academic Decathlon and Academic Sports League. His hobbies outside of school include attending Cornerstone Church Youth Group.

“Mitch is going to do well in life. He is pleasant, hard-working and well-rounded. He exemplifies what the C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Year award is all about. He excelled in the classroom and he performed well in a variety of athletic activities. We wish him the best,” Clarion Rehab owner Seth Babington stated.

“Mitch is such a well-rounded student and athlete,” Clarion Limestone’s athletic trainer Emily Lubas stated. “He has been a pleasure to work with over his high school career and will succeed in anything he plans to do in the future.”

Mitch says that the most inspiring person in his life is his “dad, because he has shown him the value of hard work.”

Mitch’s future plans are to attend Clarion University for a major in the business field.

Clarion Rehab/C.H.A.M.P and the Clarion Hospital Foundation presented Mitch with a five hundred dollar scholarship. They would like to congratulate Mitch Knepp, and all the 2020 graduates in their achievements and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

