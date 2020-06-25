Cora Ann MacKinlay, 17, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born on Jan. 3, 2003 in Clarion, Pa., to Robert S. and Cathy (Hess) MacKinlay.

Cora attended Union High School where she participated in track. She loved her family, friends, fashion, and lived for family beach vacations.

Cora did everything with enthusiasm and passion. She was a bright light that burned out too soon. Cora will be lovingly remembered as a spitfire and full of life.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving parents: Bob and Cathy MacKinlay, two brothers: Peyton and Ashton MacKinlay, both at home, her maternal grandmother: Debra (McCleary) Hess of Rimersburg, her paternal grandparents: Robert and Brenda (Cratty) MacKinlay of Rimersburg, her boyfriend: Maxwell “Max” Thompson, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cora was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, George E. Hess.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, with Pastor Jason Ferringer officiating.

Cora’s goal was to become a psychologist to help victims of sexual assault. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Passages of Clarion, 415 Wood St., Clarion, Pa. 16214 or visit, www.passages-inc.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

