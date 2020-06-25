

David Allen Bridge, Sr., 80, of Oil City, passed away on June 23, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born February 4, 1940, in Josephine, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Oneida Brickell Bridge.

David was a 1958 graduate of Blairsville High School, where he was a standout wrestler. He then studied at Penn State, member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Leaving college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He ended his term, honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He had a love of his country.

He worked for many years at Beneficial Finance and then at American General, from which he retired in 2005.

Mr. Bridge was a longtime member of the Second Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. He loved the Lord and served in the church for most of his lifetime.

David loved to hunt and be outdoors. He followed Penn State sports, especially football and wrestling. He said there was nothing better than tailgating at the games, where he always made new friends. Some said when he pricked his finger, he bled “Blue and White.”

He was very handy and could fix anything that he put his hands on. He loved working in his garage, tinkering, fixing his own cars, and keeping busy.

On October 30, 1965, he was married to the former Mary Ellen Hess who survives. They celebrated 54 years of marriage together.

In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, a son, David A. Bridge, Jr. and Brandy Bridge of Meadville and their children, Ashleigh, Taylor, and Alexis, a daughter, Danielle Bridge and her children Rhys, Reagan and Ryleigh, all of State College, and a son, Douglas Bridge and wife Kristen of Mechanicsburg.

Also surviving are one sister, Dorothy Banko, and two half-brothers, Kim Bridge and Rodney Bridge, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Ebb” Bridge.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 28, at 3 p.m. at the Second Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Tim Harmon officiating. Reception will follow at the family home.

