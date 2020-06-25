Featured Local Job: Auto Body Painter

Nolf Chrysler Dodge is hiring an Auto Body Painter!

You will be responsible for painting, blending, & buffing of parts, partial refinish, and occasional complete of late model cars & trucks after collision repairs have been completed. Auto body technical ability is not required but is a major plus.

Must perform insurance quality repairs (90% + insurance work)!

Salary: Competitive Pay based off experience

Painting Skills Needed:

Responsible for prep work, painting, blending, & buffing of parts, partial refinish, and occasional complete refinish of late model cars & trucks after collision repairs have been completed. Must be capable of high-quality work in a team environment. Additional training by paint supplier will be provided if necessary.

Bonus Auto Body Repair Skills (not required, but a major Plus):

Working knowledge of vehicle repair and refinishing of automotive vehicle bodies. Collision repairs including disassembly, repair, & reassembly of late-model vehicles of all makes and models.

Benefits:

401K

Dental, Health, Vision

Paid Time Off

Employee Discounts

Hiring Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older

Tools required

Drivers License (Required)

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

3 or more years Automotive Body Painting and Related Repair experience

High school diploma (Preferred)

Valid certification (e.g. ASE) (Preferred)

Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is a definite plus.

Location:

Fairmount City, PA

Apply in person or send resume to service@nolfdodge.com

