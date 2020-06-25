Featured Local Job: Auto Technician

Nolf Chrysler Dodge is hiring an automotive technician!

Auto Technician Needed! Whether you are fresh out of a training program or you are a seasoned

tech, we encourage you to apply.

We are looking to add a dependable, persistent, independent Technician to our team. We are considering all skill levels and will train the right candidate with the baseline knowledge needed.

We are looking for a technician with the following skills:

Basic Automotive and mechanical knowledge to include (but not limited to): steering & suspension, radiator & engine cooling systems, batteries, starting & charging systems, brakes & brake repair, oil changes, state inspections

Aptitude in using various hand tools and precision measurement tools

Ability to follow established procedures and practices and read instruction

A strong commitment to all health and safety guidelines

Very good communication skills and attention to detail

Benefits:

401K

Dental, Health, Vision

Paid Time Off

Employee Discounts

Competitive Pay based off experience

Hiring Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older

State inspection license

Clean driving record

Tools required

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $12.00 to $21.00 /hour (based off of experience)

Experience:

High school diploma (Preferred)

Valid certification (e.g. ASE) (Preferred)

Certification from a vocational school or completion of apprenticeship is a definite plus.

Location:

New Bethlehem, PA

License:

Drivers License (Required)

PA State inspection license (Required)

Apply in person or send resume to service@nolfdodge.com

