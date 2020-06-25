Haskell House on Track to Open This Summer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House, a new event venue located at the corner of Main Street and 5th Avenue in Clarion, is on track to open later this summer.

While an exact date for the opening has not been scheduled yet, the opening is expected to take place in August, according to Haskell House co-owner Jake Bauer.

“We’ll be announcing an exact date in the coming weeks, including a grand opening date slated for later this year,” Bauer said.

The Haskell House was initially slated to open in Spring 2020, but the COVID-19 Pandemic caused some changes in that plan.

“Due to Governor Wolf’s mandated closure of certain businesses, most construction projects were stopped in Pennsylvania. The stoppage put us behind by several weeks, and there have also been other related delays on materials,” Bauer noted.

“We’ve had to cancel and reschedule multiple events. Governor Wolf’s mishandling of the mandated closures and lack of transparency has affected our project and cost us thousands of dollars, much like it has affected thousands of other businesses in the commonwealth.”

However, aside from the delays, Bauer said the renovations have been going well, and workers from locally-owned Dolby Customs have been hard at work restoring many of the building’s original features.

The building, which dates back to the mid-19th century, housed several other entities over the years including Arnold’s Big Store, a funeral home, Haskell Furniture, and Clarion County Probation.

The renovations have even led to a few treasures, including the discovery of not just one but two vaults, one of which is being turned into a bar area.

The vaults weren’t the only discovery, though.

“We discovered writings on the walls that date back to the early 20th century. The writings were found in the vaults and a staircase that leads to the roof. They included names of local individuals and various drawings and other messages.”

Bauer noted they also found old Haskell Furniture promotional materials, as well as some local photographs, in one of the vaults.

The photographs and materials were of special interest to Bauer, as he noted they plan to integrate local Clarion history into the theme of the venue, including historic photographs from the area.

Much of the work that has been done on the building has been the restoration of original features, some of which date back to the 1850’s. Bauer said they’ve restored everything from interior brick walls, and the 15-foot columns in the great room, to the tin ceilings and the vaults. He also noted that various pieces of original woodwork and original glass from the storefront will be repurposed elsewhere in the building.

According to Bauer, the venue will hold around 300 people, with most of the seating within the great room, and some additional seating available on what is mostly a newly constructed mezzanine. The great room will feature four large chandeliers and pendant lights between columns, and below the mezzanine will be multiple newly constructed rooms, including a bridal suite, two restrooms, and multiple storage areas.

Discoveries aside, Bauer said there is still some work to be done from finishing work to be completed on the drywall, including painting and trim work, to new flooring. There is also work to be finished on the storefront and doors that will be replaced before the big opening.

Bauer is confident, however, the work will be completed in time for a late summer opening and will take its place among landmark Clarion businesses.

“I envision The Haskell House will become the region’s premier event venue. It will be a one of a kind combination of historic elements of Clarion County with some new touches.”

Those interested in booking the venue can call 814-227-8054 or email thehaskellhouse@gmail.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.