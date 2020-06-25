‘I Love Clarion’ Event Moved to Clarion Mall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s beloved “I Love Clarion” event has been moved to the Clarion Mall this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event, which is normally held at the Clarion University stadium, is being moved to the Clarion Mall parking lot in front of the former Kmart store this year, with live music by the Wrangler Band set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

According to Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, the initial plan was to hold the event as usual at the stadium, but COVID-19 restrictions began to get in the way.

“With the restrictions in place for university, we could only allow 250 people into the stadium, and people would have been required to wear masks,” Becker told exploreClarion.com.

According to Becker, the mall parking lot allows for more flexibility, as people can choose to stay in their cars, or bring chairs and sit outside, while still allowing for social distancing.

“We only ask that if you are interacting with other people, please practice social distancing.”

Becker noted that the initial plan was also to work with football boosters who are planning to unveil the new logo for the football co-op on July 3 at the Clarion Area High School just prior to the I Love Clarion event.

Ken Burkett, the executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, is also scheduled to make a presentation prior to the unveiling.

According to Becker, she reached out to Superintendent Joe Carrico about the possibility of moving the unveiling, and Burkett’s presentation, to the mall, as well, though those plans remain up in the air for the moment.

However, plans for other parts of the “I Love Clarion” celebration are moving forward. Becker noted they have several food vendors, including one local Moose organization, Red River Roadhouse, and The Meadows Original Frozen Custard planning to have food available at the event.

Anyone else who is interested in offering food for the event is invited to contact Becker at the Clarion Chamber for more information.

Becker said the fireworks for the event is still on the agenda, despite some issues with raising money for them.

“We didn’t raise the money we were hoping to raise,” Becker admitted.

“Usually, we have the Cheers and Beers event in May to pay for the fireworks, but obviously, it was postponed this year.”

Becker noted that the Cheers and Beers event plans are also moving forward, though, with the new date set for July 24. Several distilleries, two microbreweries, and eleven wineries already signed up for the event, and tickets set to go on sale sometime in the next week.

Overall, she noted that the COVID-19 pandemic created many difficulties for the chamber in planning events, from postponements to the move of the I Love Clarion event.

“It was a hard decision, but we just wanted to be able to provide the fireworks and a little celebration for our community.”

