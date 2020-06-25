 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

James M. Heltzel

Thursday, June 25, 2020 @ 08:06 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Heltzel, James (1)James M. Heltzel, age 72 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 7, 1947 in Cochranton, PA, he was the son of the late Herald and Alice (McConnell) Heltzel.

On September 19, 1970 he married Rose (Clemente) Heltzel. She survives.

Jim was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture.

He retired from the Mercer County State Bank as a Senior Commercial Loan Officer after many years of service. Previous to that, he worked for Penn State University in the Agricultural Department and for AG Choice Farm Credit.

He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed running and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Jim is survived by his children: LeaAnn Lonesky and her husband Dr. Gregory of DuBois, PA, Barbara Hernandez & her husband Bill of Frederick, MD, and Mark Heltzel & his wife Amanda of Bethel Park, PA.

Jim additionally has 5 grandchildren: Jackson & Farren Lonesky, Harry & Lucy Hernandez and Everett Heltzel.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother, John Heltzel.

Due to our current situation there will be a private visitation from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic School, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA, 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.