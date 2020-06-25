James M. Heltzel, age 72 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 7, 1947 in Cochranton, PA, he was the son of the late Herald and Alice (McConnell) Heltzel.

On September 19, 1970 he married Rose (Clemente) Heltzel. She survives.

Jim was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture.

He retired from the Mercer County State Bank as a Senior Commercial Loan Officer after many years of service. Previous to that, he worked for Penn State University in the Agricultural Department and for AG Choice Farm Credit.

He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed running and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Jim is survived by his children: LeaAnn Lonesky and her husband Dr. Gregory of DuBois, PA, Barbara Hernandez & her husband Bill of Frederick, MD, and Mark Heltzel & his wife Amanda of Bethel Park, PA.

Jim additionally has 5 grandchildren: Jackson & Farren Lonesky, Harry & Lucy Hernandez and Everett Heltzel.

He was preceded in death by 1 brother, John Heltzel.

Due to our current situation there will be a private visitation from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic School, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA, 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

