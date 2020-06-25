Leatherwood Church to Host ‘Fireworks, Freedom, and Faith’ on July 3

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Pastor Doug Henry, along with members of Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem, are hosting an event “Fireworks, Freedom, and Faith” on Friday, July 3, at Gumtown Park.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. with praise and worship music and a church service on the outside stage at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.

That will be followed by a concert at 8:00 p.m. by the Leatherwood Band playing all of your favorite classic country and rock favorites.

The night will end with the Redbank Valley Chamber fireworks display at dark.

There is no cost to attend.

