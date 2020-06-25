Norma Jean Smith, 94, of Fairmount City, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on August 16, 1925 in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Myron and Ethel Phoebe (Wohlbaugh) Crawford. She was married on October 25, 1940 to Eugene C. “Doc” Smith and he preceded her in death on December 11, 1982.

Jean was a member of the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church where she played the piano and was choir director for over 60 years. She enjoyed time spent with her family, children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Linda Johnston of Fairmount City, Richard Smith and his wife, Sandy, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Marti Snyder and her husband, Larry, of Oakridge, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Myron “Buck” Crawford and his wife, Jean, of Shippenville, and a sister, Shirley Kunselman of New Castle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Dean, and two brothers, Vern Crawford and Paul Crawford.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Carol Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

