Northwest Planning Commission Receives $400K for COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Project

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Northwest PA Regional Planning and Development Commission received $400,000.00 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

These funds are part of the EDA’ CARES Act Recovery Assistance Program.

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

The award will help respond to the unusual and compelling urgency of the Coronavirus Pandemic through the redevelopment and revitalization in the region to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

Northwest Commission Executive Director Jill Foys, stated: “The Northwest Commission is pleased that the Economic Development Administration has made additional administrative funds available to the Economic Development Districts across the commonwealth. These funds will allow us to better serve our communities and businesses as they begin to reopen and adjust to the changes needed to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

“We will be adding capacity to the Commission to assist those who want to apply for EDA COVID-19 funding and are engaging in the five year update on our Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy with an emphasis on resiliency of our eight county region.”

The Northwest Commission was notified of the award on June 23, 2020.

