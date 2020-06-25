Police Release Details of Back-to-Back Crashes on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a cluster of crashes that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Monday evening.

First crash: 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 22

According to police, around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 36-year-old Christopher J. Muth, of Sykesville, was operating. 2004 Hyundai Elantra, traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 44.4 mile marker on the Emlenton Bridge, when his vehicle began to hydroplane.

Muth was unable to control the vehicle which then left the right hand lane, hit the concrete bridge barrier on the right side, crossed over into the left lane, hit the left side concrete bridge barrier, came back to the right site, and hit the right side concrete barrier again. The vehicle then came to a final rest on the Emlenton Bridge.

It was then pushed off the bridge safely by representatives of Emlenton Fire Department.

Muth was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a traffic violation.

Second crash: 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 22

Police say 31-year-old Dhan S. Tamang, of Pataskala, Ohio, had his 2018 Freightliner truck stopped in the left lane of Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 44.2, due to the crash involving Muth, when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Venture, operated by 39-year-old Melissa S. Hudson, of Greenville, Pa.

Hudson suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Hudson’s passenger, 54-year-old David W. Myers, of Greenville, suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Tamang was not injured.

Tamang, Hudson, and Myers were using seat belts.

Hudson was issued a warning for following too closely.

Third crash: 6:56 p.m. on June 22

Police say around 6:56 p.m., 30-year-old Robert A. Clevenger, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was operating a 2018 Freightliner, negotiating a left curve on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 44.2 mile marker, when he saw the emergency vehicles attending a crash on the Emlenton Bridge and applied his brakes. Due to the wet road conditions, his vehicle then slid off the south side of the interstate and struck the end of a guard rail with the front bumper and grill, and came to rest against the guardrail.

A 1996 Freightliner, operated by 42-year-old Sergey Y. Sadchikov, of Fairview, Pa., that was traveling eastbound in the passing lane, saw Clevenger slowing, attempted to slow down as well, and lost control of his vehicle. The truck then began to slide sideways with the front of the vehicle facing south. The left side of the trailer then struck the right rear of the trailer of Clevenger’s vehicle.

Sadchikov’s vehicle came to a final rest in a jackknife position with the tractor facing east and the trailer facing south across the eastbound lanes of travel.

A 2020 Volvo truck, operated by 47-year-old George C. Stroup, of Canon City, Colorado, that was following Sadchikov’s vehicle attempted to avoid a collision with Sadchikov’s vehicle, but the left front bumper of Stroup’s vehicle struck the right side of the trailer of Sadchikov’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

Clevenger, Sadchikov, and Stroup were all using seat belts and were not injured.

Clevenger was cited for a speed violation, and Sadchikov was issued a warning for following too closely.

