Rimersburg Teen Killed in Toby Township Crash

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Rimersburg teen died in a crash that occurred in Toby Township on Wednesday morning.

According to police, between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., a known 17-year-old female from Rimersburg was operating a 2012 Toyota Yaris, traveling north on Curlsville Road, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

The teen driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Her passenger, 19-year-old Maxwell G. Thompson, of Shippenville, suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transportation for medical treatment.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc. and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.