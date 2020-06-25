Sally Jean Britt, 71, of Rouseville, passed away unexpectedly at her home, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Born November 19, 1948, in Oil City, she was the only daughter of the late Martha Jane Gold Thompson.

Sally was the best Mom and Grandma. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, baking and doing crafts with them. She loved to do yard work and to decorate her house, constantly changing her decorations depending on the season.

On July 10, 1981, she married Andrew P. Britt III, who preceded her in death in November of 2012. They shared 31 years of marriage together.

Surviving are three children, Michael Stevenson Jr. and wife Kimberley, of Rouseville, Kristy Dengel and husband Joseph, of Rouseville, and Diane Womer and husband Greg, of Charlotte, NC; twelve grandchildren, Clinton Stevenson, Gage Stevenson, Cheyenne Stevenson, Baylee Stevenson, Emilee Gray, Sam Bucholz, Joey Dengel, Matthew Dengel, Jacob Dengel, Brooke Dengel, Ryan Womer, and Maddie Womer; and five great grandchildren, Braydin Glass, Jolene Felmlee, Layla Felmlee, Connor Gray and Jaylyn Gray.

Also surviving is Sally’s best friend, her dog Sadie. Sadie and Sally took walks around the neighborhood twice a day and was known by all the neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, Andrew.

A time to visit with the family, and share memories of Sally, will be held at Morrison Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens beside her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or you may donate a plant to the Rouseville Park, which Sally started many years ago: Rouseville Borough Office, 64 Main Street, Rouseville, PA 16344.

