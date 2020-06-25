Sarah L. “Sally” Wadding, 86, of Dayton, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 7, 1934 in her home at Northloop Road in Dayton to Robert Duff and Nellie (Marshall) Elkin.

Sally was a lifetime resident of the Dayton area and was a member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her unconditional love she gave to her family will always be cherished. Sally enjoyed watching birds, being at the farm, gardening, baking the best pies, and collecting angels.

She will always be remembered as the greatest mom ever and a mom to many in Dayton.

She is survived by her five sons, David (Elaine) Wadding of Dayton, Dennis (Deanna) Wadding of Dayton, Dale “Butch” (Colleen) Wadding of Dayton, Kevin (Wanda) Wadding of Atwood, and Donnie (Lisa) Wadding of Dayton; two daughters, Debra (Tom) Hockenberry of Dayton, Karen Cravener of Dayton; two sons-in-law, James (Connie) Gearhart of Dayton and Randall Troutman of Dayton; 17 grandchildren, Jerome, Amanda, Shawn, Nathan, Aaron, Megan, Kristen, Nickolas, Evan, Scotty, Amber, Sarah, Brady, Shane, Angela, Mary, and Jacob; 19 great-grandchildren, Austin, Colten, Jacob, Tori, Parker, Ella, Benjamin, Jillian, Chase, Wyatt, Trent, Thomas, Colin, Boone, Caleb, Emerson, Kemper, Mercer, and Lily; step-grandchildren, Amber and Ashley; step-great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Desirae; one brother, David (Joan) Elkin of Seattle, WA; and one sister, Rose Day of Argyle, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 40 years, Donald LeRoy Wadding whom she married May 6, 1951 and who died June 20, 1991; daughters, Barbara Ann Gearhart who died May 5, 1994, and Nancy Jo Troutman who died November 10, 2000; two brothers, Richard Elkin and Emory Elkin; one sister, Ellen Jane (Elkin) Altman.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 and from 2-4 and 6-8 on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main St., Dayton, PA 16222.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kenneth Elkin officiating.

Interment will follow in Dayton Glade Run Cemetery, Dayton, Armstrong Co.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sally’s honor to Dayton District Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 141, Dayton, PA 16222.

